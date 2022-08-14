Americans React to FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

The Liberty Broadcast hits the streets of Austin to hear what people think about the FBI’s unjustified raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
The Liberty Broadcast hits the streets of Austin to hear what people think about the FBI’s unjustified raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has galvanized conservative and patriotic Americans who believe in the Constitution against the apparent..
The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has galvanized patriotic Americans in opposition to the weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ, which this..