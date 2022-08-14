Chicago Bears Winners & Losers From NFL Preseason Week 1 Win vs. Chiefs

Chicago Bears winners & losers after their NFL Preseason Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs features players like rookie Trestan Ebner, who made a positive impact on the Bears’ offense rushing for 31 yards in the Bears’ win!

Ebner also caught a touchdown pass and had a nice kickoff return.

How outplayed 2nd-year RB Khalil Herbert who had 2 drops and only 20 yards rushing on 7 carries.

Jaquan Brisker might be the biggest Chicago Bears preseason winner after tallying 4 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup which was almost an interception.

The rookie safety looks like the real deal for Da Bears.