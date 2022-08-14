Kansas City Chiefs Winners & Losers From NFL Preseason Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Winners & Losers focus on several players following the Chiefs loss to the Bears in their NFL Preseason opener.

Patrick Mahomes played in just 1 series, but he made it count by going 6-of-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to TE Blake Bell.

Mahomes looks to be in midseason form.

DT Chris Jones looked dominant as he got after Bears’ QB Justin Fields a couple of times.

Is Jones poised for a monster season in 2022?

WRs Skyy Moore and Justin Watson were both Chiefs winners from this game, but Josh Gordon is in the loser category as he had 0 catches on 3 targets.

Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Kansas City Chiefs winners & losers from Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.