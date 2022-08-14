Will The Dragon Respond? More US Lawmakers Visiting Taiwan 12 Days After Pelosi Trip
Will The Dragon Respond? More US Lawmakers Visiting Taiwan 12 Days After Pelosi Trip

A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

China responded to Pelosi’s visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.