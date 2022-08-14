RAYMOND PACE ALEXANDER (1897-1974)

Raymond Pace Alexander, a prominent civil rights activist, jurist, and Harvard-trained attorney was born on October 19, 1897 in Philadelphia to a family of seven, His father, Hillard Boone Alexander, and his mother, Virginia Pace, both were former slaves who migrated to Philadelphia from Virginia in 1880, met there and married in 1882.

Alexander’s father was a “riding master” who gave horseback riding lessons to wealthy Philadelphia whites.

His mother, Virginia, died of pneumonia when Alexander was eleven.