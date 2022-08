RAMÓN DUREM (1915-1963)

Spanish Civil War veteran and militant poet Ramón Durem was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1915 of mixed heritage.

Leaving home at fourteen, he briefly served in the U.S. Navy before suffering a leg injury that forced his discharge.

He then worked as a laborer until enrolling at the University of California in Berkeley where he joined the Communist Party in 1931.

A radical from an early age, it is hardly surprising that Durem volunteered to join the Loyalist cause in Spain.