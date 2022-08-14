- Stray Review -

Stray was one of my highly anticipated games of the year however once I finally got to play it I wasn't as thrilled.

I'm a huge fan of games that step out of the typical boundaries with animal mechanics like Snake Pass, Maneater, Untitled Goose Game and even Jaws Unleashed.

We don't see too many that can successfully execute the feeling of playing as the animal in question.

This is where Stray most definitely hits very well at all angles.

Unfortunately the game surrounding these mechanics is where the game suffers and the best parts of the game only has two sections leaving linear paths that offers very little engagement most of the time.