“I will BUILD my TEMPLE in JERUSALEM!!!”

God said it and often times people ignore it and don’t believe it…but here’s the truth.
God’s word is real, faithful, and true!!!
Make no mistake, what He says will come to pass!!!
God said it and often times people ignore it and don’t believe it…but here’s the truth.
God’s word is real, faithful, and true!!!
Make no mistake, what He says will come to pass!!!
A large part of Exodus (Chapters 25 to 31 and 35 to 40) deals with the construction of the tabernacle of God. In our study of..
God has had enough with the wicked and lukewarm dead pastors and church people!! He will pour out His tribulation judgements on the..