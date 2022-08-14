Reports indicate Zaporozhye nuclear power plant did not sustain any critical damage

The Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant did not sustain any critical damage as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces this week, according to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the region’s military-civil administration.
