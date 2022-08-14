Mar-a-Lago raid was an ‘attempt’ by Dems to take down Trump: Michael Mukasey
Mar-a-Lago raid was an ‘attempt’ by Dems to take down Trump: Michael Mukasey

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey weighs in on the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that this decision was made to gain information on January 6th.