Deadly Fireworks Explosion Rips Through Armenia Market

An explosion at a fireworks storage area in Armenia’s capital killed at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.
An explosion at a fireworks storage area in Armenia’s capital killed at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.
A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least one..
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a market in Armenia's capital on Sunday,..