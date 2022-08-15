Vaccine injuries and Deaths and some reasons why we don't hear about the majority of them

This is some first hand proof that for the most part Drs,nurses,medical establishment,Governement and media amongst others are Not taking serious vaccine adverse effects seriously let alone deaths.

When people go in to hospital with concerns about serious adverse effects From the vaccine they are on the most part (if they bring up that they believe the vaccine caused harm) arrogant and dismissing towards the patients and tell them its unlikely, very rare or even impossible that its from the vaccine.

Drs,nusrses amongst others including independent media over a year ago pointed out in NZ and around the world that for the most part drs,nurses and etc(especially at hospitals) were not taking vaccine severe adverse effects seriously and were trying to close the curtain on any discussion on that topic.

Their were reports of this happening again and again and again and anyone that mentioned that on social media(including good drs and nurses etc) amongst other places were called disinformation and conspiracy amongst other things and that no drs would act like that.

Casey Hodgkinson a young woman from NZ who had debilitating adverse effects from the pfizer vaccine which put her in a wheel chair and gave her neurological,heart amongst other effects was called a scammer by some nz covid "experts" who said her givealiitle page (a website in nz which people can donate to help people) was a scam and that the symptoms she said she had don't fit into the offical NZ health authorities list of adverse effects and nz media stuff media did an article on her and interviewed some "experts" who said what I said above.

She did indeed have a severe neurological adverse effects and other effects from the vaccine which caused her to have spasms also and her personal dr who she finally went to see confirmed it but yet all these experts who make statement like what they said about her are praised.

She got bad effects almost instantly after taking the vaccine and they only got worse until she couldn't even walk.

She quit her job which she loved and has been struggling ever since but luckily has the help of her partner, mother and family and friends.

Because of the stuff article with the apparent experts calling her scam and saying her effects don't match what the vaccine can do she was badly put down online as a liar and acting and trying to make money.

Her givealiitle page was paused and she was treated really bad by many people who believed the so called experts (who now proved to be wrong) The government including PM Jacinda ardern want nothing to do with her and neither does ACC or anyone else.

Another person which very surprising the msm actually interviewed was a 35 year guy were was vaccinated and was rushed to hospital on about 8 occasions and nearly died from pericarditis from the pfizer vac (a condition where you get swelling to the thin sac like tissue surrounding the heart) He was also treated like he was quote "bonkers" by the drs, nurses and etc at hospital when he even dared to say he believed obviously what he had was from vaccine as like Casey was perfectly healthy before vaccine and then went downhill rapidly.

He said again and again he was dismissed by drs amongst others(listen to the experts aey) and lucky went to see his personal dr who said what he had was from vaccine and that in no way should he take another and wrote to MOH (ministry of health) to be told by Dr Bloomfield himself (NZ version of Dr Fauci and who was also fawned over by thoughtless stupid people who didn't realise he was just another pen pushing lair government payed bureaucrat who followed orders directly or indirectly (makes no difference) from the CDC and WHO (both very wrong on many occasions and both very corrupted and not to be trusted much of the time.

Anyway he(his dr) was told by Dr Bloomfield that he didn't fit the criteria for a vaccine exemption and that he can even take another one!!!

Remember this is the guy that literally nearly died from the vaccine and who's own dr said in no way he should take another but yet he didn't fit criteria and they encouraged him to take another vac(even Paddy Gower and the other covid vaccine government media funded dorks from The project were surprised but soon went back to their "true journalism" of repeating and interviewing government and so called covid experts who have been proven to be wrong again and gain and again as I've already listed proof of.

The only other one on msm was a a guy from the sth island in NZ who also got a severe adverse effect and who was also treated badly by drs amongst others and who was also refused am exemption and told to take another even though his dr advised against and since they didn't give him ACC (in nz its if you've had work accident to other accident or sickness and can't work and ACC can help) and because of that he continued working and collapsed at his workplace as he shouldn't of been working!!!

And here is another apparent conspiracy and misinformation that over a year ago some drs,nurses,independent non coerced media and others had said online (both in nz and elsewhere) that people that even nearly died from vaccine were refused exemption from government and treated terrible and for saying such things online over a year ago and even now many have been called liars,conspiracy,misinformation amongst other things but hey listen to the fact checkers the government and the covid "experts" aey.

This is happening again and again and again where people are not being taken seriously by drs,nusrse (especially in hospitals) and by government and gvt agencies and most media (except on a few occasions surprisingly) and for that reason amongst other reasons we simply are Not hearing about the overwhelming majority of severe vaccine injuries and deaths.

Also even if some drs and others do take it seriously they aren't (even though they supposed to) recording this on the data base that your supposed to.

We are now 100% sure that severe vaccine injuries are not very rare and reasonably common and also deaths are much Much more common then said.

I ask everyone to please research these things and you'll find out whats actually happening.

This is far from conspiracy or misinformation and needs to be taken seriously.

So many Drs,nurses amongst others in NZ and all world have been trying to talk about these things but have been shut down about it again and again.

Approximately 1500 drs, nurses , scientists amongst others in NZ from NZDSOS have been constantly contacting Government,medical establishment,msm amongst others to show them directly whats happening all to no avail which is absolutely incredible to say the least.

Most people type them in on google and read some article that says they are all liars and misinformation and saying very wrong things which is absurd to say the least.

We truly believe this info will become known more and more to the general public and people will not be happy when they truly realise whats been happening.

NZDSOS besides from vaccine injuries and deaths also talk about the excess of NZ lockdowns.early medicines that have been proven to help with covid, mandates amongst many other things.

They amongst many other around the world offer again and again to show proof to media,gvt and other health workers (as I said) and even offer to debate which is almost always turned down.

Btw the first girl is interviewed by Liz Gunn who used to be on nz msm but is now an independent journalist and is very good at what she does.

Please check her interviews out on YT amongst other places.