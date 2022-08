Stellantis Spotlight August 12, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending August 12, 2022, include Mopar and Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) release new wiper blade technology, exterior paint color High Velocity joins the Jeep Gladiator lineup and the Dodge brand is ready for Roadkill Nights this weekend, followed by big announcements during Dodge Speed Week.