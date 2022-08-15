Lotus Eletre Design in Yellow - Studio Preview

Coming to Life – the Lotus Eletre – the world’s first electric hyper-SUV has been launched in London.

On Tuesday 29 March the car made its global debut in front of a live audience of several hundred VIP guests, viewing action inside and outside the world-famous BBC Television Centre in west London.

The Eletre is an all-new and all-electric Hyper SUV, a striking and progressive addition to the Lotus range, and the first of a new breed of pure electric SUVs.

It takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from more than 70 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into a desirable all-new lifestyle car for the next generation of Lotus customers.