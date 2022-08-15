God is good all the time 595: We cannot EARN God's GIFTS

Everything we have and need are given to us freely as gifts from God.

Our very breath each day is a gift from God.

He gives us everything we NEED not everything we WANT!!

He knows us and our needs and He also knows the time in which He will give it to us.

We cannot do anything to receive what God has for us any quicker than He wants to let us have them.

There are ministries that are making it so that if we ask for anything and don't receive it in a reasonable (by our standards) then we ask God for a time line and how we must earn it from Him and this is a false teaching and belief.

All good gifts that we receive we receive from the spirit God has given each of us as He wants us to have in the time He wants to give it.

If we ask for something and don not receive it then maybe we are not to have it.

Join us as we look at this idea and teaching a bit more closely.