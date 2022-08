Hand Forged Tomahawk out of Railroad Track / Minimal Tools

"I forged the tomahawk out of railroad track.

It took me more time than I would like to admit.

I used more less basic tools including hacksaw, files and emery cloth.

The only exception is angle grinder.

I didn't test the tomahawk at the end of video, because it was made as a handmade Christmas gift.

Therefore I want like to avoid any dents or scratches.

The head is quenched and etched in ferric chloride.

The handle is chared ash.

Feathers are from pheasant.