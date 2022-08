07_Cherished Takes Time | Cherished Series

Unity, permanence, holiness, reverence, glory: "For no man ever hates his own flesh, but nourishes and *cherishes* it, as Christ does the church, because we are members of his body.

'For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.' This is a great mystery, and I mean in reference to Christ and the church" (Eph 5:29-32).