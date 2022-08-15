Anne Heche taken off life support after car crash

American actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.
Jayson Albano reports.
