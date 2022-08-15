ep. 44. Changing times. A society that's grown far too soft to still be relevant in todays world.

Just how has society changed in the last 60 years?

Do Europeans, Asians or Africans etc experience the same changes as Americans, Canadians and Australians?

The changing world order is occurring for a reason.

Western society must become aware of the changes coming and be prepared.

Americans are just too soft to still be the on top of the world order.

I believe this change or what I call the "Marshmallowization" of America was by design and is insidiously being perpetrated.

Somehow we are all OK with the World Economic Forum controlling us and stealing our belongings with baseless fiat currency.

The BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa are now announcing their new "world Currency" that is gold & silver backed.

Time to become aware people!!!

The present WH regime is selling us by the pound.

We are NOT on the winning side anymore.

Get tough people!