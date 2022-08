Anne Heche DEAD | Actress Removed From Life Support | Why We Need To SHOW GRACE Now

Breaking news... Anne Heche dead.

Heche was removed from life support today after suffering major injuries from crashing into a house a week ago.

While we can rightfully point out that she did this to herself, we also need to show some grace.

In this video Dan discusses this breaking news of Anne Heche's death and makes his argument for grace in our reaction.