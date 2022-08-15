Three hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Three people were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America Sunday night, according to a statement from the park.
Three people were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America Sunday night, according to a statement from the park.
Three people were injured in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago. Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six..
The Gurnee Police Department confirmed to Insider that the park had been evacuated due to an active incident.