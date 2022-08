Starmer has 'luxury of being the Opposition', says Brandon Lewis

Conservative MP Brandon Lewis says Sir Keir Starmer's plan for tackling rising energy prices and the cost-of-living is not fully costed and will be "damaging" to the UK economy in the long term.

Report by Jonesia.

