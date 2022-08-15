Lawyer and Political Activist George Conway Says Mar-a-lago Raid is ‘Shortest Distance Between Trump and Orange Jumpsuit’
Lawyer and Political Activist George Conway Says Mar-a-lago Raid is ‘Shortest Distance Between Trump and Orange Jumpsuit’

He was once a front runner for a position in Trump’s DOJ, now he’s telling how close the ex-president is to jail.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.