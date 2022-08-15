Emmy-winning actor Anne Heche dies, aged 53

Emmy-winning actor Anne Heche has died, aged 53, following injuries sustained in a car crash.

The actor was critically injured in an accident in Los Angeles last week, and had been in a coma without regaining consciousness ever since.

She was “peacefully taken off life support” after matches for an organ donation were found, in respect of her wishes.

She became one of Hollywood’s best-known actors by the late 1990s, famous for roles in Donnie Brasco and the Oscar nominated film, Wag The Dog.

She is survived by her two sons, with her family saying it has “lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend”.

Report by Brooksl.

