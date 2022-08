Netaji's remains should be brought back to India for DNA testing: Anita Bose | Oneindia News*News

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff said that the time has come to bring back his remains to India.

She suggested that DNA testing can provide answers to those still having doubts about his death on August 18, 1945.

