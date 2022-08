Do the Lakers even have a shot any more for a championship... or even the postseason?

Hey guys and welcome back to the podcast as I am your host, Joshua Unangst, and today we will be looking at the Lakers and if they have a shot at making the postseason for this upcoming season.

We will be looking at many different factors that play into that, mainly their constructed roster and what the players have got to do to impact their team positively.

Plus, many other topics such as those.