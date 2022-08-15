Reports Say Increased Threats to Law Enforcement Following Mar-a-Lago Raid

DHS and FBI send bulletin warning of increased threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago raid.
Former President Donald Trump Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
DHS and FBI send bulletin warning of increased threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago raid.
Former President Donald Trump Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Watch VideoHundreds of demonstrators gathered over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to show..
🔵 Watch the full episode: https://ept.ms/Y082MAR-A-LAGO