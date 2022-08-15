Remembering Nipsey Hussle

Ermias Joseph Asghedom was born on August 15, 1985, and died at the age of 33 on March 31, 2019.

Here are five facts to honor the late Nipsey Hussle on his birthday.

1.

The activist was known for his work within the South Los Angeles community.

2.

The Grammy-nominated rapper opened his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in 2017.

3.

He co-founded the co-working space, Vector 90, in Crenshaw.

The space offered STEM programs. 4.

He was a co-creator of the Destination Crenshaw arts project.

5.

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson was renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square.

Happy Birthday, Nipsey Hussle