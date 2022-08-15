Deposed Leader Suu Kyi Convicted by Myanmar Court in Corruption Cases

Al Jazeera reports that deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces six additional years to her prison sentence after being convicted by a Myanmar court in a corruption case.

Previouly, Suu Kyi had been sentenced to 11 years in prison for charges that included sedition and corruption.

In February 2021, Myanmar's elected government was deposed by the military and Suu Kyi was detained.

The deposed leader then faced a trial held behind closed doors with no media or public access.

She was convicted of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation to build a home and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

On August 15, four corruption cases against Suu Kyi were decided, sentencing her to a total of over six more years in prison.

Al Jazeera reports that Suu Kyi has denied the allegations against her and is expected to file appeals in the coming days.

Prior to being deposed, Suu Kyi had been criticized for supporting military and police actions that forced over 700,000 Muslim-majority Rohingya to flee their homes.

Other top members of the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi's party, have also been arrested and imprisoned since the military seized control of the nation.

The military-led government has since been accused of human rights abuses that include arbitrary arrests, killings, torture and widespread military attacks on civilians.

