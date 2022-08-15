Iran Places Blame on Salman Rushdie and His Supporters for Stabbing Attack

The well-known and controversial author was stabbed several times during a speaking event in NY state.

While Rushdie's recovery was initially uncertain, his literary agent announced over the weekend that his condition was improving.

The Iranian government issued the statement on Aug.

15.

Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and his supporters worth of blame and even condemnation, Nasser Kanaani, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

We have not seen anything else about the individual that carried out this act other than what we've seen from American media.

, Nasser Kanaani, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

We categorically and seriously deny any connection of the assailant with Iran, Nasser Kanaani, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

Rushdie gained international fame in the late 1980s with the publication of 'The Satanic Verses,' a book the Iranian government deemed heretical.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared a fatwa, or legal opinion, against Rushdie the next year.

The fatwa has never been lifted and Rushdie has received death threats since it was issued.

Hardline Iranian newspapers praised the violence before the Iranian government issued its statement.

A thousand bravos, a hundred God blesses.

His hand must be kissed ... , Kayhan, Hardline Conservative Iranian Newspaper, via CNN.

Bravo to the warrior and dutiful man who attacked the Apostate and wicked Salman Rushdie.

, Kayhan, Hardline Conservative Iranian Newspaper, via CNN.

The hand of the warrior must be kissed.

He tore the vein of Rushdie's neck, Kayhan, Hardline Conservative Iranian Newspaper, via CNN.

The headline of another extreme paper read "The Devil on the Path to Hell."