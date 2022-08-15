Kansas City Chiefs Report LIVE: Latest Chiefs Training Camp News & Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at training camp today following their NFL Preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs roster cuts have already begun as NFL teams have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday at 4p ET.

CB Lonnie Johnson has been released despite the Chiefs trading for him earlier this offseason.

Kansas City also waived WRs Gary Jennings & Omar Bayless and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk.

In a corresponding roster move, DT Danny Shelton officially signed and practiced for the first time today for the Chiefs.