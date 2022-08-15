China Renews Military Drills Amid US Congressional Delegation Visit to Taiwan

On August 15, China's military conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan.

CNN reports that the news comes one day after the arrival of a United States congressional delegation in Taipei.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi of the Eastern Theater Command said the exercises were , "a solemn response to political plays by the U.S. and Taiwan that are undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.".

We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, Shi Yi, People's Liberation Army Senior Colonel, via Weibo.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, 30 People's Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes and five vessels were detected in the Taiwan Strait.

On August 14, a U.S. congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey arrived in Taipei for a diplomatic visit to , "reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan.".

According to a spokesperson for Senator Markey, the trip is also meant to , "encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait.".

On August 15, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the U.S. delegation for demonstrating their support for Taiwan with action at a "key moment.".

In such uncertain times, we have to exert more efforts to ensure Taiwan's peace and stability.

We have a moral obligation to actively prevent any unnecessary conflicts, Ed Markey, United States Senator, via CNN.

In responding to this greatest challenge, Taiwan showed unbelievable restraint and discretion, Ed Markey, United States Senator, via CNN