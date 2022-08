DONETSK: TODAY MERCENARIES TRIED IN COURT, IF GUILTY THE DEATH PENALTY...

Today, on August 15, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic begins consideration of the case of British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, as well as Swedish and Croatian citizens Matias Gustavsson and Vekoslav Prebeg, who took part in the hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.