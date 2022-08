THE FINAL RINO PURGE! - Cheney Set to LOSE BIG on Tuesday, Murkowski in November

Trump has already cleaned house of many RINOs across the nation this primary election cycle.

His next battle may not be that difficult, but it will arguably be the most satisfying of all--watching Liz Cheney lose.

I also touch on Alaska's Senate race and reiterate the importance of Kelly Tshibaka defeating Lisa Murkowski.