Millie Bobby Brown Attending Classes at Purdue University

CNN reports that Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled in classes at Purdue University.

In an interview with 'Allure' magazine, the "Stranger Things" star revealed that she is attending classes online.

According to Brown, she is studying human services to , "learn about the system and how to help young people.".

Purdue University is in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Some outlets have questioned whether the decision to attend Purdue is a nod to "Stranger Things.".

In "Stranger Things," Brown plays a girl with telekinetic abilities in the fictional town of Hawkings, which is also in Indiana.

CNN points out that Purdue has been referenced multiple times in the show, including a special-edition Purdue shirt in the third season.

In 2019, Brown made her feature film debut in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and reprised the role in the 2021 sequel, "Godzilla vs.

Kong.".

Her upcoming film projects include "The Thing About Jellyfish," a film adaptation of Ali Benjamin's children's novel.

Brown will also reportedly star and executive produce "Damsel" for Netflix.

The fantasy film is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

