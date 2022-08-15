Anne Heche Dead at 53 From Injuries Sustained in Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche Dead at 53 , From Injuries Sustained , in Fiery Car Crash.

CNN reports that Ann Heche has died at the age of 53.

According to a representative for Heche's family, the actor, whose television and film career spanned four decades, , "has been peacefully taken off life support.".

According to a representative for Heche's family, the actor, whose television and film career spanned four decades, , "has been peacefully taken off life support.".

On the evening of August 14, , the representative confirmed, that Heche had died.

On August 5, Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" among other critical injuries following the crash.

Heche appeared in films like 1998's "Six Days Seven Nights" alongside Harrison Ford and 1997's "Donnie Brasco" with Johnny Depp.

Heche appeared in films like 1998's "Six Days Seven Nights" alongside Harrison Ford and 1997's "Donnie Brasco" with Johnny Depp.

She made her television debut in 1987 on the soap opera "Another World.".

She won a Daytime Emmy for her role on the show.

Her 2001 memoir, "Call Me Crazy," revealed the actor's history of sexual abuse as a child and a lifelong struggle with mental illness.

Her 2001 memoir, "Call Me Crazy," revealed the actor's history of sexual abuse as a child and a lifelong struggle with mental illness.

I had to live through a lot of life to get to the place where I am now.

I had to see truths and work through shame, and I'm very grateful for every step that I took.

I don't think that I could have handled it sooner, Anne Heche, Interview with Larry King, via CNN.

I had to live through a lot of life to get to the place where I am now.

I had to see truths and work through shame, and I'm very grateful for every step that I took.

I don't think that I could have handled it sooner, Anne Heche, Interview with Larry King, via CNN.

In 2004, she was nominated for a Tony for her role on Broadway in "Twentieth Century.".

In 2004, she was nominated for a Tony for her role on Broadway in "Twentieth Century."