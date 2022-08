Reaction To Trump Being Raided By FBI At Mar A Lago - TWS 107

In the week's episode we have our Reaction to Trump being raided by FBI at Mar-A-Lago.

Also, on the show KJP on ABC talking about inflation, IRS is hiring, Nancy Pelosi on China, WHO wants to rename Monkeypox, WEF recommendations to fix power grid, forever chemicals in the water and Decembertainent.