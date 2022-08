Pro-Trudeau propaganda outlet “fact-checks” independent journalism

What do you do if you are Justin Trudeau and an independent journalist exposes your flawed Covid response?

You deploy the “fact-checkers” at Press Progress to discredit that reporting and the journalist, of course!

That’s exactly what happened this week when Press Progress jumped at the chance to protect Trudeau by labelling Rupa Subramanya’s bombshell report as “misleading.”