Lights in a Dark Sky (A Republic Chronicles Anthology) Trailer

Joanna White created the Republic Chronicles as a fictional galaxy against whose backdrop she would write many of her novels and stories.

In 2021, she invited four talented Christian fiction authors (Michaela Baker, H.A.

Pruitt, Joshua Reid, and Allen Steadham) to participate in making Lights in a Dark Sky (A Republic Chronicles Anthology).

This is the book trailer for that anthology which was independently published on August 9, 2022.