One Year Later: Did Biden Leave Americans Behind In Afghanistan?

Today marks one day since President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He said he'd leave no American behind.
But, did he?
Let's get answers from Retired Green Beret, Scott Mann.
Today marks one day since President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He said he'd leave no American behind.
But, did he?
Let's get answers from Retired Green Beret, Scott Mann.
Today, August 15, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of..