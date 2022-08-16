PCA 2022 Report: Codio Cigars

While Codio Cigars is a newcomer to the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, the company is not new to the premium cigar business.

Codio Cigars is a family-owned business that has been active for 60 years in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to making their own cigars, they grow their own tobacco.

Codio Cigars has a retail operation in Clifton, NJ and has sold many of its family-made cigars there.

This year the company showcased all of its cigars at the 2022 PCA Trade Show, but in particular, it was highlighting three new releases.

One was for Fausto Codio's 50th birthday which took place last September.

Fausto talked with us about his "My 50th Birthday" cigar, but there were also two other cigars showcased at PCA 2022.