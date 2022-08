Moderna CEO in process of destroying 30 Mil doses of covid vax people are waking up

Moderna CEO: "I'm in the process of throwing 30 million doses into the garbage because nobody wants them.

We have a big demand problem...Every country, and nobody wants to take them." Millions of deaths from the covid-19 SARS-COV-2 inoculations are alarming citizens worldwide not to be part of the depopulation agenda.