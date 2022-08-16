The stunning scenery that you have overlooked, watch carefully and have a unique charm!

The story takes place in a place called "The Borderlands", where the people embrace the Eternal Queen, Malika.

Also blessed by Maryka.

All the people who received the blessing had golden light in their pupils, but some people lost their blessings for various reasons and the light in their eyes disappeared.

These people were called the faders, and were banished from the borderlands because of this.

One day, because the ring of blessing, which was the core of blessing, was smashed, the demigods who had been polluted by blessing started wars after another in order to collect fragments of the ring, causing the world to become devastated, and the faded people recovered because of the broken ring.

Bless, collect the fragments of the ring of Eldon, challenge the demigods, and the role of the players is the fader.