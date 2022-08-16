IL SB2900, Assyrian Martyrs Day Recognition

Darren Bailey (Republican Party) is an Illinois State Senate member representing District 55.

Senator Bailey assumed office on January 13, 2021.

His current term ends on January 11, 2023.

Senator Bailey is running for election for Governor of Illinois.

He is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022.

He advanced from the Republican primary on June 28, 2022.

Senator Bailey is a former Republican Illinois House of Representatives member, representing District 109 from 2019 to 2021.

On May 15, 2021, Senator Bailey Introduced SB2900 in the 102nd Illinois General Assembly, designating the 7th day of August of each year as Assyrian Martyrs Day to be observed as a day in recognition of the genocide and persecution of the Assyrian people and to support the Assyrians of Illinois and commemorate all Assyrian American military veterans who served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces and the Illinois National Guard.