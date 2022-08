A.X.E.: Judgement Day -- Issue 1 (2022, Marvel Comics) Review

On this episode of Bad Comic Reviews: We're looking at issue 1 of the 6-part mini-series A.X.E.: Judgement Day.

The Avengers, X-Men, and the Eternals converge in a conflict as the Eternals realize that the mutants are excessive deviations that need purged.