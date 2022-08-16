Ciara & Russell Vs. Future

Everyone thought Ciara’s ex-fiancé, Future was attacking her new husband, NFL superstar Russell Wilson because he was jealous.

But we did some digging and found out that Future called off the engagement, just 3 months after Ciara gave birth to their son.

So why was Future attacking them?

We discovered that when the Paparazzi caught Russell with Future’s son, everything changed.

In court documents Ciara said she was scared for Russell’s life, but did she have a bigger part to play in the attacks than the media let on?