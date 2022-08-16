House Arrest: FBI Seized President Trump’s Passports

Our United States of America constitutional republic is in grave danger.

A dangerous cabal conspired to destabilize and remove Donald Trump from the Presidency.

They lied about the President.

They spied on the President.

They planted fake evidence.

They assembled a dossier of false accusations.

They planted spies in his campaign.

They had spies in the White House.

And now, they are talking about executing Donald Trump for treason.

This nation cannot survive much longer if this evil cabal is not rooted out and imprisoned.