From Elvis to Elvira with Richard Sterban & Tony DUrso

Show notes: https://tonydurso.com/podcast/from-elvis-to-elvira-with-richard-sterban-tony-durso/.

Prior to joining The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972, Richard Sterban sang with various groups, eventually joining J.D.

Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, which afforded him the opportunity of a lifetime—the chance to sing with Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll, singing with him every night on stage, recording with him, and appearing in one of his movies (Elvis on Tour).