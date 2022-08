Dangerous Rhetoric 75: Ramón Govea, Founder & CEO of Myth Division

Founder and CEO of the fiercely independent block-chain powered Myth Division, Ramón Govea joins us for another episode to discuss what's going on behind the scenes and coming soon.

Multiple comics, cartoons, animated feature length films, virtual environments in the Sandbox as well as something special being cooked up in Unreal, Ramón shares as much alpha as he can and gives us some insight into what it's like running and indie media company with Web3.0 & NFTs in mind.