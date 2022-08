LM Kaushik death: Former film critic passes away due to cardiac arrest | Oneindia news *New

Popular film critic and reviewer LM Kaushik passed away at the young age of 36 on Monday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His sudden death has shocked the Tamil film fraternity in particular and various film celebrities expressed their shock and offered their condolences on his passing away.

#LMKaushik #FilmCritic #TamilIndustry